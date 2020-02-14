Easy Life have revealed how a £5 bet led the band to belt out Maroon 5‘s ‘She Will Be Loved’ for their acceptance speech at the NME Awards 2020.

After picking up the prize for Best New British Act, frontman Murray Matravers used their entire acceptance speech to lead an inspired rendition of Maroon 5’s seminal 2003 hit.

Speaking to NME straight afterwards, Matravers explained how the stunt resulted in him securing £5 from the band’s producer. “We were in the studio today and our producer was like ‘Have you got a speech?’ and we said obviously not,” Matravers said.

“Then on the train here we were singing Maroon 5 and he said ‘Just do that!’. I’ve actually just won five pounds.”

Praising Matravers’ vocals, bandmate Ollie Cassidy said that he “sang better tonight than he does at our live shows, doing that song for Brixton.”

Matravers also praised ‘Songs About Jane’ – Maroon 5’s 2003 album which includes the track.

“For real, that album ‘Songs of Jane’ is incredible. I would have done all of them, but it might’ve felt a bit egotistical and taken too long,” he added.

Ahead of a busy summer, the Leicester five-piece also pitched for their return back to Glastonbury after playing the BBC Introducing stage in 2019.

“It changed our outlook on festivals. It’s the best festival I’ve ever been to, or played,” said Cassidy.

