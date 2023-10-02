Easy Life say they’re being sued by EasyJet over their name

Easy Life have said that EasyJet are suing them because their names are apparently too similar.

The band shared a statement to their social media accounts, in which they claimed the airline was “forcing” them to change their name or they risked facing a costly legal battle.

“okay… never imagined having to do this but we’ve no choice but to address the situation we find ourselves in,” they began. “as some of you have already discovered, we are being sued, easy jet are suing us for being called easy life.

“they’re forcing us to change our name or take up a costly legal battle which we could never afford. we’ve worked hard to establish our brand i’m certain in no way have we ever affected their business.

“although we find this whole situation hilarious, we are virtually powerless against such a massive corporation. i don’t really know what else to say, will keep you lot updated. for those of you who bought gig tickets and ended up on a budget flight to tenerife, i apologise, for the rest of you, thank you so much for your support”.

NME has approached EasyJet for comment.

Meanwhile, frontman Murray Matravers recently spoke to NME at Reading Festival about the band’s rapid rise so far and their definitions of success.

“If you had of asked me two or three years ago, I would have said, ‘Huge gigs and international critical acclaim and being famous’. But I think, now, it’s definitely not that, and I don’t want that,” he considered.

He added that “if you’re happy in what you do, then you’ve smashed it”, and that “if you’re enjoying it, and you’re healthy, and you’re healthy in your mind as well, that for me is success. Because that’s not always been the case”.

Matravers also shared that he’s been doing “a lot of working on myself and trying to figure out that exact question” which has helped him realise that “health and happiness are the most important things”.