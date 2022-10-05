Easy Life share downbeat single ‘Fortune Cookie’ ahead of new album ‘Maybe In Another Life’

Easy Life have shared the final single from their forthcoming album ‘Maybe In Another Life’, which is out later this week.

The downbeat track, ‘Fortune Cookie’, which you can listen to below, follows previous singles ‘Antifreeze’, ‘OTT’ (feat. BENEE), ‘Dear Miss Holloway’ (feat. Kevin Abstract) and ‘BEESWAX’.

“‘FORTUNE COOKIE‘ is the last song on our new album and was written as a message to the band,” they said. “Over the last few years, we’ve had a lot of ups and downs and sometimes we all need reminding of what’s important. The song was inspired by Randy Newman and I remember when we first stumbled across the chords, I’ve been playing them every day since, I’m obsessed. I really hope you dig it, take care xxx.”

Advertisement

Their second album is out this Friday (October 7) via Island and can be pre-ordered/pre-saved here.

Meanwhile, Easy Life are scheduled to embark on a UK/Ireland and European headline tour next February. The run of dates will include the group’s biggest headline show to date, which will take place at Alexandra Palace in London.

Any remaining tickets can be purchased now here.

Easy Life’s 2023 live itinerary is as follows:

FEBRUARY 2023

08 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

09 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

10 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

14 – Leeds, O2 Academy

16 – Norwich, UEA

17 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

18 – Cardiff, Great Hall

20 – Dublin, Academy

22 – Plymouth, Pavilions

23 – Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion

25 – London, Alexandra Palace

Advertisement

MARCH 2023

05 – Hamburg, Uebel & Gefaehrlich

07 – Copenhagen, Vega

08 – Oslo, John Dee

09 – Stockholm, Slaktkyrkan

11 – Berlin, Huxleys

12 – Prague, Roxy

14 – Winterthur, Salzhaus

15 – Milan, Magazzini Generali

17 – Paris, Le Trabendo

18 – Cologne, Kantine

21 – Brussels, Botanique

22 – Amsterdam, Paradiso