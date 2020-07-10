Easy Life share new track ‘Pop Tarts’ from two-track single ‘who gives a f**k?’

Easy Life have shared a two-track 7″ single, featuring a brand new song.

‘who gives a fuck?’ features the band’s breakout single ‘Nightmares’ alongside a new track called ‘Pop Tarts’, which you can hear below.

The Leicester band have been sharing a host of new music in 2020 so far. Back in January, they shared their ‘Junk Food’ mixtape, which NME said saw the band on the way to becoming a “genuine phenomenon”.

Advertisement

Listen to the two-track ‘who gives a fuck?’ release below.

Reviewing the ‘Junk Food’ mixtape, NME wrote: “The Leicester band relay globetrotting antics over inventive indie-jazz. They’re poised for the stardom in 2020.

“There’s little to prevent Easy Life from becoming Britain’s next big band, from transcending cult word-of-mouth status to become a genuine phenomenon. They’ve got the tunes, the killer live show and a welcoming sense of community. Watch out, Metallica, the Masters of Pop Hits are ready to book the flamethrowers soon.”

Following the release of the mixtape, Easy Life won Best New British Act at the NME Awards 2020 in London back in February.

Advertisement

Then, in May, the band shared another two new songs on a demo release called ‘see you later maybe never’.

Head on the road with Easy Life in a 2019 NME feature.