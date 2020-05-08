Easy Life share two new songs on ‘see you later maybe never’ demo release

Easy Life have shared two new songs – listen to ‘peanut butter’ and ‘petty crime’ below.

The pair of tracks are collated on a new demo release called ‘see you later maybe never’.

The new songs follow the band’s recent ‘Junk Food’ mixtape, released back at the start of January. Listen to the new tracks below.

Reviewing January’s ‘Junk Food’ release, NME wrote: “The Leicester band relay globetrotting antics over inventive indie-jazz. They’re poised for the stardom in 2020.

“There’s little to prevent Easy Life from becoming Britain’s next big band, from transcending cult word-of-mouth status to become a genuine phenomenon. They’ve got the tunes, the killer live show and a welcoming sense of community. Watch out, Metallica, the Masters of Pop Hits are ready to book the flamethrowers soon.”

Following the release of the mixtape, Easy Life won Best New British Act at the NME Awards 2020 in London back in February.

The band celebrated their victory with a unique acceptance speech that saw frontman Murray Matravers playing a spot of Maroon 5 karaoke. Backstage, they revealed to NME that the speech came as the result of a £5 bet.

“We were in the studio today and our producer was like ‘Have you got a speech?’ and we said obviously not,” Matravers said.

“Then on the train here we were singing Maroon 5 and he said ‘Just do that!’. I’ve actually just won five pounds.”

Head on the road with Easy Life in a 2019 NME feature.