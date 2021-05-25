Easy Life share woozy new track ‘Ocean View’

Easy Life have released new track ‘Ocean View’, the final preview of their anticipated debut album ‘Life’s A Beach’.

Ahead of the record’s arrival this Friday (May 28), the Leicester band have shared the laidback track, which comes with some typically outlandish visuals.

In the accompanying video, frontman Murray Matravers is seen in a bizarre relationship with a giant fish, but the two are seen facing arrest for an unspecified crime.

Advertisement

You can watch the video for the track below.

The latest track follows on from ‘Have A Great Day’, which Matravers described as being insired by a “need / desire to always see the positives in every possible situation. There is always a silver lining. The song fantasises over a romantic weekend getaway and concludes joyfully that I had a great time”.

Matravers added that “there’s a hint of sadness behind the song as it feels, like all good things, the story will be short-lived and fleeting”.

Easy Life have started to assemble a busy live schedule, with a record store tour booked in for the summer prior to a headline UK and European tour which kicks off in the former in November.

Advertisement

The band will also perform at Slowthai’s one-day festival Happyland, which is set to take place in September.