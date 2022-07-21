Easy Life tells fans to “wait a little longer” as their album release is delayed by months

Easy Life have announced that their album release date has been delayed by months. The band shared a post on Instagram today (July 21) explaining the pushed-back release date to fans.

The Leicester band had previously said that their upcoming second album ‘Maybe In Another Life’, would be due out next month.

“The look on your face when our album moves back” they shared in the post. “We can’t wait to share this new music with you but I’m afraid we’re going to have to wait a little longer. The new release date is 7 October. We also have to move the UK record store tour and US tour so it all fits together.”

The band also said they’d announce new dates “asap” adding that they’re “sorry to everyone who’s pre-ordered and bought tickets already.”

“I promise it’s worth the wait,” they continued, before making a joke in reference to the album’s title: “Maybe in another month…”

Earlier this month Easy Life shared a single, ‘OTT’ featuring New Zealand singer BENEE. The track was the latest preview of their upcoming record. Of the song, frontman Murray Matravers said: “Like most things easy life,” comments Murray, “there is still that element of optimism: that perhaps with enough care and attention, something can be done. BENEE crushed it – her voice is like water and she’s a real queen of melody.”

In May, the band shared a new collaboration, ‘Dear Miss Holloway’, featuring former Brockhampton member Kevin Abstract.

Discussing their collaboration with Abstract and him joining them on stage at Glastonbury 2022, Matravers said: “He’s just a very inspiring dude; I was lucky enough to meet him when we were last in LA.

“We thought it would be amazing to bring him out, so we flew him in and bless him, he forgot every single word. But just to see him walk side of stage, it was hilarious.”