Eazy-E’s family unveil new tombstone on his 55th birthday

"We Loved Him A Lot But God Loved Him More"

The family of the late N.W.A rapper Eazy-E have commemorated what would have been his 55th birthday with a new tombstone.

Eric “Eazy-E” Wright’s headstone has been updated to feature more photos, his signature red logo, his autograph, and the title “The Godfather of Gangsta Rap”. The text, “We Loved Him A Lot But God Loved Him More” embossed on his original grave – is also on the new tombstone.

The N.W.A legend’s son, Lil Eazy-E, invited the public to attend the unveiling on Saturday (September 7), which would have been the rapper’s 55th birthday, at Rose Hill Memorial Park and Mortuary in Whittier, California.

Lil Eazy-E revealed that the event was to be a surprise for his sister, Erica Wright.

“Come n celebrate this great accomplishment n Birthday surprise my sister @wrknwn0feelns has done for my father N the family with the help of @officialcemeterytim,” he wrote on social media. “BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION TO FOLLOW THAT NIGHT CHECC MY STORY DAILY FOR INFO. MUCH LOVE.”

The aforementioned “Cemetery Tim” shared a photo of Eazy’s old tombstone to his Instagram account on Friday (September 6).

In another post, “Cemetery Tim” said that the old headstone now lives in Eazy-E’s mother’s back garden in Compton.

Eazy-E died in February 1995 from complications of AIDS.

A memorial bench dedicated to the rapper was recently erected in Newhaven, Sussex. The news followed Guy Stevens’ successful bid to get his local council to remember Eazy-E by building a memorial – despite him having no connections with the town.