Echo And The Bunnymen to support The Rolling Stones in Liverpool

The Rolling Stones have confirmed that Echo And The Bunnymen will support them during their gig at Anfield in Liverpool next month.
- READ MORE: The Rolling Stones – their 10 best songs
The show will form part of the Stones’ ‘SIXTY’ UK and European anniversary tour, which kicks off in Madrid on June 1 and visits cities including London, Amsterdam and Paris.
The Stones have announced this morning (May 17) that Echo And The Bunnymen, who hail from Liverpool, will support them at Anfield on June 9. The show will be the Stones’ first in Liverpool for more than 50 years.
“Two dreams in one – there’s nothing like The Rolling Stones, and there’s nowhere like Anfield,” Ian McCulloch from Echo And The Bunnymen said in a statement.
“I can’t explain how unbelievably happy and proud I am that my band Echo And The Bunnymen are going to be opening up for The Rolling Stones, THE Greatest Rock & Roll band in the history of time, at Anfield, the Shrine of Life and football…
“The Rolling Stones!!! And at Anfield!!! I feel honoured and blessed… Thank you God.”
The Stones added: “It’s great to have Echo And The Bunnymen join us as special guests in their home city.
“We can’t wait to be back on stage in Liverpool! Roll on the summer!”
You can find any remaining tickets for The Rolling Stones’ UK and European tour here, and see their upcoming live dates below.
June
1 – Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid, Spain
5 – Olympic Stadium, Munich, Germany
9 – Anfield Stadium, Liverpool
13 – Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands
17 – Wankdorf Stadium, Bern, Switzerland
21 – San Siro Stadium, Mulan, Italy
25 – American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, London
July
3 – American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, London
11 – King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium
15 – Ernst Happel Stadium, Vienna, Austria
19 – Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France
23 – Hippodrome Parislongchamp, Paris, France
27 – Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany
31 – Friends Arena, Stockholm, Sweden