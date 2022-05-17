Echo And The Bunnymen to support The Rolling Stones in Liverpool

The Rolling Stones have confirmed that Echo And The Bunnymen will support them during their gig at Anfield in Liverpool next month.

The show will form part of the Stones’ ‘SIXTY’ UK and European anniversary tour, which kicks off in Madrid on June 1 and visits cities including London, Amsterdam and Paris.

The Stones have announced this morning (May 17) that Echo And The Bunnymen, who hail from Liverpool, will support them at Anfield on June 9. The show will be the Stones’ first in Liverpool for more than 50 years.

Advertisement

“Two dreams in one – there’s nothing like The Rolling Stones, and there’s nowhere like Anfield,” Ian McCulloch from Echo And The Bunnymen said in a statement.

“I can’t explain how unbelievably happy and proud I am that my band Echo And The Bunnymen are going to be opening up for The Rolling Stones, THE Greatest Rock & Roll band in the history of time, at Anfield, the Shrine of Life and football…

“The Rolling Stones!!! And at Anfield!!! I feel honoured and blessed… Thank you God.”

The Stones added: “It’s great to have Echo And The Bunnymen join us as special guests in their home city.

“We can’t wait to be back on stage in Liverpool! Roll on the summer!”

Advertisement

You can find any remaining tickets for The Rolling Stones’ UK and European tour here, and see their upcoming live dates below.

June

1 – Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid, Spain

5 – Olympic Stadium, Munich, Germany

9 – Anfield Stadium, Liverpool

13 – Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands

17 – Wankdorf Stadium, Bern, Switzerland

21 – San Siro Stadium, Mulan, Italy

25 – American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, London

July

3 – American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, London

11 – King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium

15 – Ernst Happel Stadium, Vienna, Austria

19 – Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France

23 – Hippodrome Parislongchamp, Paris, France

27 – Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany

31 – Friends Arena, Stockholm, Sweden