Echo & The Bunnymen have announced a raft of new UK tour dates for 2021.
The post punk band will be hitting the road for a 16 date jaunt to mark over 40 years since they released their debut album ‘Crocodiles’, starting at Sheffield City Hall on Friday, May 7, with a stop at London’s Roundhouse on May 12.
Tickets go on sale Friday (June 26) at 9.30am.
Speaking about the dates, frontman Ian McCulloch said: “Well then, here are the dates for our 2021 UK tour! I can’t wait to be out there with the band on all those stages in all those cities and towns, doing what I love most, playing our magical songs to our brilliant fans and, hopefully, making all our lives a little bit happier along the way.”
Echo & The Bunnymen will play:
Friday 7 May 2021 – Sheffield City Hall
Saturday 8 May 2021 – Birmingham O2 Academy
Monday 10 May 2021 – Liverpool Philharmonic
Wednesday 12 May 2021 -London Roundhouse
Friday 14 May 2021 – Cambridge Corn Exchange
Saturday 15 May 2021 – Norwich UEA
Sunday 16 May 2021 – Northampton Derngate
Tuesday 18 May 2021 – Leeds O2 Academy
Wednesday 19 May 2021 – Bristol O2 Academy
Friday 21 May 2021 – Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion
Saturday 22 May 2021 – Bournemouth O2 Academy
Saturday 23 May 2021 – Cardiff St David’s Hall
Tuesday 25 May 2021 – Glasgow Barrowland
Wednesday 26 May 2021 – Gateshead Sage
Friday 28 May 2021 – Nottingham Rock City
Monday 31 May 2021 – Manchester Albert Hall
The band last released an album in 2018 – ‘The Stars & The Oceans & The Moon’ – and recently supported Doves at the Gunnersville festival in September 2019.
Doves meanwhile recently returned with their first new music in 11 years – listen to ‘Carousels’ here.