Echo & The Bunnymen have announced a raft of new UK tour dates for 2021.

The post punk band will be hitting the road for a 16 date jaunt to mark over 40 years since they released their debut album ‘Crocodiles’, starting at Sheffield City Hall on Friday, May 7, with a stop at London’s Roundhouse on May 12.

Tickets go on sale Friday (June 26) at 9.30am.

Speaking about the dates, frontman Ian McCulloch said: “Well then, here are the dates for our 2021 UK tour! I can’t wait to be out there with the band on all those stages in all those cities and towns, doing what I love most, playing our magical songs to our brilliant fans and, hopefully, making all our lives a little bit happier along the way.”

Echo & The Bunnymen will play:

Friday 7 May 2021 – Sheffield City Hall

Saturday 8 May 2021 – Birmingham O2 Academy

Monday 10 May 2021 – Liverpool Philharmonic

Wednesday 12 May 2021 -London Roundhouse

Friday 14 May 2021 – Cambridge Corn Exchange

Saturday 15 May 2021 – Norwich UEA

Sunday 16 May 2021 – Northampton Derngate

Tuesday 18 May 2021 – Leeds O2 Academy

Wednesday 19 May 2021 – Bristol O2 Academy

Friday 21 May 2021 – Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

Saturday 22 May 2021 – Bournemouth O2 Academy

Saturday 23 May 2021 – Cardiff St David’s Hall

Tuesday 25 May 2021 – Glasgow Barrowland

Wednesday 26 May 2021 – Gateshead Sage

Friday 28 May 2021 – Nottingham Rock City

Monday 31 May 2021 – Manchester Albert Hall

The band last released an album in 2018 – ‘The Stars & The Oceans & The Moon’ – and recently supported Doves at the Gunnersville festival in September 2019.

Doves meanwhile recently returned with their first new music in 11 years – listen to ‘Carousels’ here.