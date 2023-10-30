Echo & The Bunnymen announce ‘The Very Best Of’ 2024 UK tour

Echo & The Bunnymen have announced ‘The Very Best Of’ 2024 UK tour – find all details down below.
The Liverpudlian band will perform a setlist taken from the best of their 40-year-long career. It will include songs all the way up to their most recent LP, 2018’s ‘The Stars, The Ocean and The Moon’.
They will then embark on a tour throughout the UK, where they’ll stop off at Brighton (3), Cardiff (10), Manchester (16) and more. ‘The Very Best Of’ tour will end with a hometown show at Liverpool’s Empire Theatre.
Tickets will go on sale this Friday (November 3) at 10am – purchase yours here.
Echo & The Bunnymen will play:
MARCH 2024
02 – NORWICH Nick Rayns LCR
03 – BRIGHTON Brighton Dome
05 – BOURNEMOUTH O2 Academy Bournemouth
06 – BRISTOL Bristol Beacon
08 – LONDON Roundhouse
10 – CARDIFF Great Hall – Student’s Union
12 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City
13 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy Birmingham
16 – MANCHESTER Albert Hall
19 – SHEFFIELD City Hall
20 – GLASGOW Barrowland
22 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds
23 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE O2 City Hall
25 – LIVERPOOL Liverpool Empire Theatre
Echo & The Bunnymen last went on tour in September this year, where they played their classic 1984 album ‘Ocean Rain’ with a full orchestra. The album contains their hit song ‘The Killing Moon’, which frontman Ian McCulloch described as “the greatest song ever written”: “For me ‘The Killing Moon’ is more than just a song.
“It’s a psalm, almost hymnal. It’s about everything, from birth to death to eternity and God – whatever that is – and the eternal battle between fate and the human will. It contains the answer to the meaning of life. It’s my ‘To be or not to be…’”
They also played at Cruel World Festival this May, where they played alongside Billy Idol, Adam Ant, The Human League, Gary Numan and Gang Of Four and headliners Iggy Pop and Siouxsie Sioux.