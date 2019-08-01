Echosmith drummer apologises for sending DMs to Travis Barker’s 13 year-old daughter

Graham Sierota, 20, claims he did not know Alabama Barker was underage

Graham Sierota, the drummer in California indie band Echosmith, has apologised for sending direct messages on Instagram to the 13-year-old daughter of Blink-182‘s Travis Barker.

The messages, which were screenshotted and posted by Alabama and her older brother Landon on their Instagram stories, and re-posted by The Blast, began in 2016 when Sierota said “Hi,” to no response.

In July 2019, however, Sierota told her she was “beautiful” and invited her to a barbecue.

When Alabama told Sierota “Ur like 40,” he responded: “I just wanted to say I really like your music and sorry for messaging and I’m 20.”

She then responded: “OK, but u understand I’m a child?” which is the last of the screenshots shared.

According to The Blast, Travis Barker said of the messages: “When I found out a 20 year old man was trying to get in touch with my 13 year old daughter by filling her Instagram messages with party invites and compliments I was disgusted.”

“That’s predatory behavior and there is nothing cool, normal or ok about it at all.”

Now, Sierota has made a statement of his own to The Blast: “I had invited Alabama to my parents’ big family BBQ along with many other people, and it wasn’t until she responded that I realized her age at which point I apologized to her,” he said.

“I’m really sorry and feel very badly about this. I didn’t realize she was a minor and assumed she was my age. I made a careless mistake and this is a big lesson for me. I would like to apologize again to Alabama, her dad Travis, and her family.”