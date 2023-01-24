Ed Harcourt unearths lyrics to unreleased Lisa Marie Presley song

Ed Harcourt has revealed that he has unearthed lyrics to an unreleased song he wrote with the late Lisa Marie Presley.

The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.

News of her death was followed by a host of tributes from the likes of John Travolta, Tom Hanks, Pink, ex-husband Nicolas Cage, the estate of her former husband Michael Jackson, Elvis star Austin Butler and Axl Rose.

Advertisement

Harcourt, who wrote a number of songs with Presley, took to Facebook to pay tribute to her while revealing that they still have unreleased material written together.

“Thinking of Lisa Marie Presley & her family today,” he wrote, revealing: “Unearthed some lyrics of an unreleased song yesterday….the last one we wrote I believe. I had such a great time working with her back in 2010.

“We ended up writing a few tracks for her album ‘Storm & Grace’, including this one with Jimmy Hogarth. She had a wicked sense of humour & swore like a sailor & although we lost touch, I’m very fond of those times. I always thought her voice had such a gorgeous tone. RIP.”

Thinking of Lisa Marie Presley & her family today. Unearthed some lyrics of an unreleased song yesterday….the last one… Posted by Ed Harcourt on Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Alanis Morissette, Billy Corgan and Axl Rose were among those to pay tribute during the late singer’s public memorial on Sunday (January 22).

“I have no idea how to put my mother into words. Truth is there are too many. Lisa Marie Presley was an icon, a role model, a superhero to many people all over the world, my superhero. But mama was my icon, my role model.”

Advertisement

Priscilla then read the poem, titled ‘The Old Soul’, which touched on the death of Lisa Marie’s son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020, aged 27.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, also spoke at the public memorial service yesterday and quoted Queen Elizabeth II.

“My late mother-in-law used to say that nothing (that) can be said can begin to take away the anguish and the pain of these moments because grief is the price we pay for love, and how right she was,” she said.