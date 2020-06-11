Ed O’Brien says a new Radiohead album “will definitely happen”

Ed O’Brien has reassured Radiohead fans that the prospect of the band reconvening to make a new album “will definitely happen”.

The guitarist told NME back in April that he and the band were having “online meetings” and “talking about stuff”. While he stressed that “for the foreseeable future, everyone is doing their own thing,” O’Brien did add that “when it feels right to plug back into Radiohead, then we will.”

O’Brien has spoken about the future of Radiohead again in a new interview with Guitar World, in which he was asked if he had any idea on when the band plan to release the follow-up to their 2016 album ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’.

“I’m sure there will be another album,” O’Brien said in reply. “That last record was a lot of old songs, which explains the different eras of Radiohead it might have sounded like.”

O’Brien added that a new Radiohead album “will definitely happen”, but cautioned: “But when that is, I have no idea…”

Back in April, O’Brien revealed in another interview that Radiohead had been planning to tour in 2021 — but those plans have since been cast into doubt due to the coronavirus outbreak.

O’Brien released his debut solo album ‘Earth’ under the moniker EOB on April 17.