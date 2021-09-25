Ed Sheeran adds fourth Wembley Stadium date to 2022 world tour

Ed Sheeran has announced a fourth show at London’s Wembley Stadium to his ‘+ – = ÷ x’ 2022 world tour.
The singer/songwriter will tour next year in support of his upcoming album ‘=’, which is set for release on October 29 via Asylum/Atlantic.
Sheeran’s ‘+ – = ÷ x Tour’ – pronounced ‘The Mathematics Tour’ – was announced last week, and multiple dates sold out when tickets went on sale this morning (September 25).
A fourth Wembley date is now on sale here for June 24, joining other shows on June 29 and 30, and July 1.
See Ed Sheeran’s full updated list of ‘+ – = ÷ x Tour’ dates below:
MAY 2022
5 – Thomond Park, Limerick, Ireland
12 – Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast
26 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff
27 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff
JUNE 2022
3 – Stadium of Light, Sunderland
4 – Stadium of Light, Sunderland
10 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester
11 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester
16 – Hampden Park, Glasgow
17 – Hampden Park, Glasgow
24 – Wembley Stadium, London (new date)
29 – Wembley Stadium, London
30 – Wembley Stadium, London
JULY 2022
1 – Wembley Stadium, London
7 – Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany
14 – Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands
15 – Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands
22 – King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium
29 – Stade De France, Paris, France
AUGUST 2022
4 – Øresundsparken, Copenhagen, Denmark
10 – Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden
20 – Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland
25 – PGE Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland
SEPTEMBER 2022
1 – Ernst Happel Stadium, Vienna, Austria
10 – Olympiastadion, Munich, Germany
16 – Letzigrund Stadion, Zurich, Switzerland
23 – Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany
Sheeran’s latest single’ Shivers’, which is set to feature on ‘=’, was released earlier this month (September 10) and went on to replace his previous single ‘Bad Habits’ at the top of the UK singles chart last Friday (September 17).
Watch Sheeran perform both ‘Shivers’ and ‘Bad Habits’ live from the 2021 MTV VMAs here.