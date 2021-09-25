Ed Sheeran adds fourth Wembley Stadium date to 2022 world tour

Ed Sheeran has announced a fourth show at London’s Wembley Stadium to his ‘+ – = ÷ x’ 2022 world tour.

The singer/songwriter will tour next year in support of his upcoming album ‘=’, which is set for release on October 29 via Asylum/Atlantic.

Sheeran’s ‘+ – = ÷ x Tour’ – pronounced ‘The Mathematics Tour’ – was announced last week, and multiple dates sold out when tickets went on sale this morning (September 25).

A fourth Wembley date is now on sale here for June 24, joining other shows on June 29 and 30, and July 1.

See Ed Sheeran’s full updated list of ‘+ – = ÷ x Tour’ dates below:

MAY 2022

5 – Thomond Park, Limerick, Ireland

12 – Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast

26 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff

27 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff

JUNE 2022

3 – Stadium of Light, Sunderland

4 – Stadium of Light, Sunderland

10 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

11 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

16 – Hampden Park, Glasgow

17 – Hampden Park, Glasgow

24 – Wembley Stadium, London (new date)

29 – Wembley Stadium, London

30 – Wembley Stadium, London

JULY 2022

1 – Wembley Stadium, London

7 – Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany

14 – Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands

15 – Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands

22 – King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium

29 – Stade De France, Paris, France

AUGUST 2022

4 – Øresundsparken, Copenhagen, Denmark

10 – Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden

20 – Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland

25 – PGE Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland

SEPTEMBER 2022

1 – Ernst Happel Stadium, Vienna, Austria

10 – Olympiastadion, Munich, Germany

16 – Letzigrund Stadion, Zurich, Switzerland

23 – Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany

Sheeran’s latest single’ Shivers’, which is set to feature on ‘=’, was released earlier this month (September 10) and went on to replace his previous single ‘Bad Habits’ at the top of the UK singles chart last Friday (September 17).

Watch Sheeran perform both ‘Shivers’ and ‘Bad Habits’ live from the 2021 MTV VMAs here.