Ed Sheeran adds host of new dates to 2022 UK and Ireland stadium tour

Ed Sheeran has announced even more new dates for his 2022 UK and Ireland stadium tour – see the full and updated list of tour dates below.
Sheeran’s ‘+ – = ÷ x Tour’ – pronounced ‘The Mathematics Tour’ – was announced last week, and multiple dates sold out when tickets went on sale on Saturday (September 25).
After a fourth show at London’s Wembley Stadium was added to the run at the weekend, more extra dates in a number of cities including Manchester, Dublin and Belfast, have now also been added to the tour.
See details of the new shows along with existing dates below. Tickets are available here.
APRIL 2022
23 – Croke Park, Dublin
24 – Croke Park, Dublin (new date)
28 – Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Cork
29 – Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Cork (new date)
MAY 2022
5 – Thomond Park, Limerick
6 – Thomond Park, Limerick (new date)
12 – Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast
13 – Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast (new date)
26 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff
27 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff
JUNE 2022
3 – Stadium of Light, Sunderland
4 – Stadium of Light, Sunderland
10 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester
11 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester
12 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester (new date)
16 – Hampden Park, Glasgow
17 – Hampden Park, Glasgow
24 – Wembley Stadium, London
29 – Wembley Stadium, London
30 – Wembley Stadium, London
JULY 2022
1 – Wembley Stadium, London
7 – Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany
14 – Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands
15 – Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands
22 – King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium
29 – Stade De France, Paris, France
AUGUST 2022
4 – Øresundsparken, Copenhagen, Denmark
10 – Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden
20 – Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland
25 – PGE Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland
SEPTEMBER 2022
1 – Ernst Happel Stadium, Vienna, Austria
10 – Olympiastadion, Munich, Germany
16 – Letzigrund Stadion, Zurich, Switzerland
23 – Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany
The singer/songwriter will tour next year in support of his upcoming album ‘=’, which is set for release on October 29 via Asylum/Atlantic.
Sheeran’s latest single’ Shivers’, which is set to feature on ‘=’, was released earlier this month (September 10) and went on to replace his previous single ‘Bad Habits’ at the top of the UK singles chart last Friday (September 17).