Ed Sheeran adds host of new dates to 2022 UK and Ireland stadium tour

Ed Sheeran has announced even more new dates for his 2022 UK and Ireland stadium tour – see the full and updated list of tour dates below.

Sheeran’s ‘+ – = ÷ x Tour’ – pronounced ‘The Mathematics Tour’ – was announced last week, and multiple dates sold out when tickets went on sale on Saturday (September 25).

After a fourth show at London’s Wembley Stadium was added to the run at the weekend, more extra dates in a number of cities including Manchester, Dublin and Belfast, have now also been added to the tour.

See details of the new shows along with existing dates below. Tickets are available here.

APRIL 2022

23 – Croke Park, Dublin

24 – Croke Park, Dublin (new date)

28 – Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Cork

29 – Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Cork (new date)

MAY 2022

5 – Thomond Park, Limerick

6 – Thomond Park, Limerick (new date)

12 – Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast

13 – Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast (new date)

26 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff

27 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff

JUNE 2022

3 – Stadium of Light, Sunderland

4 – Stadium of Light, Sunderland

10 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

11 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

12 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester (new date)

16 – Hampden Park, Glasgow

17 – Hampden Park, Glasgow

24 – Wembley Stadium, London

29 – Wembley Stadium, London

30 – Wembley Stadium, London

JULY 2022

1 – Wembley Stadium, London

7 – Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany

14 – Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands

15 – Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands

22 – King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium

29 – Stade De France, Paris, France

AUGUST 2022

4 – Øresundsparken, Copenhagen, Denmark

10 – Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden

20 – Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland

25 – PGE Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland

SEPTEMBER 2022

1 – Ernst Happel Stadium, Vienna, Austria

10 – Olympiastadion, Munich, Germany

16 – Letzigrund Stadion, Zurich, Switzerland

23 – Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany

The singer/songwriter will tour next year in support of his upcoming album ‘=’, which is set for release on October 29 via Asylum/Atlantic.

Sheeran’s latest single’ Shivers’, which is set to feature on ‘=’, was released earlier this month (September 10) and went on to replace his previous single ‘Bad Habits’ at the top of the UK singles chart last Friday (September 17).