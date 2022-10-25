Ed Sheeran adds Maisie Peters and Budjerah as guests for Australia and New Zealand tour dates

Ed Sheeran has announced that English pop artist Maisie Peters and Indigenous Australian singer Budjerah will support him on the Australasian leg of his ‘Mathematics’ world tour next year.

Peters will support Sheeran at all of his New Zealand and Australian dates, as she did throughout Sheeran’s UK tour. Budjerah, meanwhile, will join Sheeran and Peters as the opening act for all Australian shows. In a press statement, Budjerah expressed his excitement at playing what will be the biggest shows of his career thus far.

“I can’t wait for this tour, it’s gonna be crazy,” he said. “I’m super grateful for this opportunity, I never thought that I’d get to be a part of something like this. Thanks, Ed Sheeran!”

Budjerah was previously enlisted by Sheeran to appear on a remix of ‘2step’ back in May. Peters, meanwhile, was signed to Sheeran’s record label Gingerbread Man in June of last year. Her debut studio album, ‘You Signed Up For This’, was then released that August. In June, Peters shared a new version of her song ‘Cate’s Brother’, featuring Matt Maltese.

Sheeran’s tour will begin in Wellington, New Zealand at the city’s Sky Stadium on Wednesday February 2. It will then continue on to Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth for the rest of the month and into mid-March.

Sheeran recently released a new single, ‘Celestial’, as part of the new Pokémon games Pokémon Violet and Pokémon Scarlet. Following the end of the Australian tour dates, Sheeran will then take the ‘Mathematics’ tour to North America from May through to September 2023.