Ed Sheeran adds three new shows to 2023 Australia and New Zealand tour

Ed Sheeran has announced three new dates for his upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand in 2023 – find tickets here.

The new shows, which have been added “due to overwhelming demand”, will take place on February 1 at the Sky Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand; February 11 at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand; and February 19 at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

Additionally, more tickets have been released for the singer-songwriter’s concerts in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide and Perth.

Tickets to the newly announced shows will go on sale on Thursday, June 23. Tickets to several of the previously announced concerts are also currently available. Get your tickets here.

The upcoming ‘+ – = ÷ x Tour’ (or ‘The Mathematics Tour’) will be Sheeran’s first string of shows in the region since 2018.

In late May, Ed Sheeran released a “tour” edition of his latest album, ‘=’, which includes a total of nine additional tracks, two of which – ‘I Will Remember You’ and ‘Welcome To The World’ – are completely new.

The songs ‘One Life’ and ‘Penguins’ come from the 2019 film Yesterday, while the remaining tracks are previously released collaborative tracks such as ‘The Joker And The Queen’ with Taylor Swift and ‘Bad Habits’ with Bring Me The Horizon.

Ed Sheeran’s 2023 + – = ÷ x Australia and New Zealand tour dates are:

FEBRUARY:

01 – Sky Stadium – Wellington, NZ (NEW)

02 – Sky Stadium – Wellington, NZ (SOLD OUT)

10 – Eden Park – Auckland, NZ (SOLD OUT)

11 – Eden Park – Auckland, NZ (NEW)

17 – Suncorp Stadium – Brisbane, AU (SOLD OUT)

18 – Suncorp Stadium – Brisbane, AU (SOLD OUT)

19 – Suncorp Stadium – Brisbane, AU (NEW)

24 – Accor Stadium – Sydney, AU

25 – Accor Stadium – Sydney, AU

MARCH:

02 – Melbourne Cricket Ground – Melbourne, AU

03– Melbourne Cricket Ground – Melbourne, AU

07 – Adelaide Oval – Adelaide AU

12 – Optus Stadium – Perth, AU