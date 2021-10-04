Ed Sheeran and Craig David announced for 2021 KISS Haunted House Party

Ed Sheeran and Craig David are among the artists who will perform during this year’s Radio KISS Haunted House Party.

The annual Halloween event will once again return in virtual form this year, with those on the line-up recording performances from “different spooky locations across London.”

The eighth KISS Haunted House Party will see Sheeran and David joined on the line-up by Anne-Marie, Nathan Dawe, Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Majestic and special guests, plus Becky Hill, Joel Corry, and UK rap newcomer ArrDee.

Kicking off on October 25 and ending a week later on October 31, each night will see a performance air from 8:00pm via the KISS Kube app. The finale will be presented by KISS Breakfast’s Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely on Halloween night.

It's time for KISS Haunted House Party 2021 with @NandosUK 👻 We're bringing you a full week of treats, every night from 8pm – starting Monday 25th October 🎃 Download the KISS Kube app & get ready, it's gonna be HUGE!#KISSHaunted pic.twitter.com/bauYCSFPUY — KISS FM (@KissFMUK) October 4, 2021

“Imagine getting invited to the biggest music event of the year but it’s on your phone and you don’t need to queue for a drink?! It’s happening!” Jordan said. “The artists are getting competitive over costumes already, and are busy planning their creative performances.”

Perri added: “We can’t wait to get together with the rest of the KISS fam for the finale too. Been way too long since we all got together so it’s going to be a special one. See you there.”

