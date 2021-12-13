Ed Sheeran and Elton John’s ‘Merry Christmas’ set for second week at Number One

Elton John and Ed Sheeran‘s new Christmas song is set for a second week at the top of the UK singles charts.

The pair’s festive collaboration ‘Merry Christmas’, which came out earlier this month (December 3), hit top spot in the charts last week. Its first week sales saw the song rack up 76,700 chart sales, including 7.6million streams. and 8,100 CD single copies sold, the highest of 2021 so far.

Now, according to the Official Charts‘ midweek update, it’s set for a second week at the summit, beating Christmas classics by Wham! and Mariah Carey at this point.

Last week (December 10), it was announced that Sir Elton and Sheeran have also teamed up with novelty act LadBaby for the charity single ‘Sausage Rolls For Everyone’. LadBaby – comprised of YouTuber Mark Hoyle and his wife Roxanne – have topped the festive charts on three consecutive years with have topped the festive charts on three consecutive years with ‘We Built This City’ (2018), ‘I Love Sausage Rolls’ (2019) and ‘Don’t Stop Me Eatin’’ (2020).

In his recent Big Read interview with NME, Elton jokingly described LadBaby as his and Ed’s competition for Christmas Number One: “We’ve got the sausage roll man to deal with, haven’t we? We’ve got LadBaby to deal with! Once we bump him off, we might have a clear path to a hit record. He seems to have the monopoly on Christmas records. And good for him!”

In a three-star review of the new festive song, NME described ‘Merry Christmas’ as “a nice, safe, mid-paced sleigh ride through lyrics simple enough for your young relatives to recite, and sleepy enough to ensure your Nan doesn’t spill her eggnog.”