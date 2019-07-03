Ed Sheeran and Marvin Gaye copyright court case could be delayed until next year

The hit singer is being sued for allegedly ripping off 'Let's Get It On'

Ed Sheeran‘s trial over allegedly copying Marvin Gaye’s iconic single ‘Let’s Get It On’ has been delayed.

Last year, it was revealed that a suit had been filed against the ‘Shape Of You’ singer by the family of Ed Townsend, who co-wrote Gaye’s 1973 classic.

They claimed that Sheeran lifted a variety of musical elements from ‘Let’s Get It On – including melody, harmony, and rhythmic components – for his own 2014 single, ‘Thinking Out Loud’.

A request by Sheeran to dismiss the lawsuit was later rejected by District Judge Louis Stanton in Manhattan, who argued there are “substantial similarities between several of the two works’ musical elements”. He also referenced performances of Sheeran “seamlessly transitioning between [the songs]” to support the reasoning for the suit.

Now, it’s been reported that the case could be delayed until next year. According to Law360, Standon joked for those involved to “take the summer off!” while a similar case between Led Zeppelin and Spirit has been resolved.

The publication states that all parties will then be summoned by the US District Judge in New York.

Ed Sheeran is reportedly being sued for a $100m (£76.4m) over his alleged use of the track.

Sheeran’s defence argues that Gaye’s original song was a “sexual anthem”, while ‘Thinking Out Loud’ was instead known for “sombre, melancholic tones, addressing long-lasting romantic love.”

Meanwhile, Led Zeppelin’s ‘Stairway To Heaven’ case accusers the legendary rockers of stealing the track’s opening riff from Spirit’s 1968 instrumental, ‘Taurus’. It’s expected that another hearing will take place in San Francisco in September.