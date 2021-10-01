Ed Sheeran and Years & Years announced for Radio City Hits Live

Ed Sheeran and Years & Years are among the artists who will perform live during Radio City Hits Live next month.
The Liverpool event is returning for the first time since 2019, and will take place this year at the M&S Bank Arena on November 19.
The line-up for Radio City Hits Live has been announced today (October 1), with Sheeran and Years & Years among the leading names on the bill.
The Script, Tom Grennan, Joel Corry, Mimi Webb, Ella Henderson and Becky Hill will also perform at Radio City Hits Live 2021.
Tickets for this year’s Radio City Hits Live are on sale now from here.
Sheeran recently announced details of a UK and European tour for 2022 – you can check out his upcoming live dates below.
APRIL 2022
23 – Croke Park, Dublin
24 – Croke Park, Dublin
28 – Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Cork
29 – Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Cork
MAY 2022
5 – Thomond Park, Limerick
6 – Thomond Park, Limerick
12 – Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast
13 – Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast
26 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff
27 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff
JUNE 2022
3 – Stadium of Light, Sunderland
4 – Stadium of Light, Sunderland
10 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester
11 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester
12 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester
16 – Hampden Park, Glasgow
17 – Hampden Park, Glasgow
24 – Wembley Stadium, London
29 – Wembley Stadium, London
30 – Wembley Stadium, London
JULY 2022
1 – Wembley Stadium, London
7 – Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany
14 – Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands
15 – Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands
22 – King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium
29 – Stade De France, Paris, France
AUGUST 2022
4 – Øresundsparken, Copenhagen, Denmark
10 – Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden
20 – Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland
25 – PGE Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland
SEPTEMBER 2022
1 – Ernst Happel Stadium, Vienna, Austria
10 – Olympiastadion, Munich, Germany
16 – Letzigrund Stadion, Zurich, Switzerland
23 – Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany
Earlier this week Years & Years announced details of his third album ‘Night Call’ and shared his new single ‘Crave’.