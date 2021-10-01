Ed Sheeran and Years & Years announced for Radio City Hits Live

Ed Sheeran and Years & Years are among the artists who will perform live during Radio City Hits Live next month.

The Liverpool event is returning for the first time since 2019, and will take place this year at the M&S Bank Arena on November 19.

The line-up for Radio City Hits Live has been announced today (October 1), with Sheeran and Years & Years among the leading names on the bill.

The Script, Tom Grennan, Joel Corry, Mimi Webb, Ella Henderson and Becky Hill will also perform at Radio City Hits Live 2021.

Tickets for this year’s Radio City Hits Live are on sale now from here.

Sheeran recently announced details of a UK and European tour for 2022 – you can check out his upcoming live dates below.

APRIL 2022

23 – Croke Park, Dublin

24 – Croke Park, Dublin

28 – Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Cork

29 – Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Cork

MAY 2022

5 – Thomond Park, Limerick

6 – Thomond Park, Limerick

12 – Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast

13 – Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast

26 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff

27 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff

JUNE 2022

3 – Stadium of Light, Sunderland

4 – Stadium of Light, Sunderland

10 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

11 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

12 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

16 – Hampden Park, Glasgow

17 – Hampden Park, Glasgow

24 – Wembley Stadium, London

29 – Wembley Stadium, London

30 – Wembley Stadium, London

JULY 2022

1 – Wembley Stadium, London

7 – Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany

14 – Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands

15 – Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands

22 – King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium

29 – Stade De France, Paris, France

AUGUST 2022

4 – Øresundsparken, Copenhagen, Denmark

10 – Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden

20 – Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland

25 – PGE Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland

SEPTEMBER 2022

1 – Ernst Happel Stadium, Vienna, Austria

10 – Olympiastadion, Munich, Germany

16 – Letzigrund Stadion, Zurich, Switzerland

23 – Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany

Earlier this week Years & Years announced details of his third album ‘Night Call’ and shared his new single ‘Crave’.