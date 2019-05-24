The single dropped at midnight

Ed Sheeran has released the new lyric video for his latest collaboration with Chance the Rapper, ‘Cross Me’.

Earlier this week, Sheeran shared the details of a new collaborative record due for release this July. ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’, a follow-up to his 2011 ‘No.5 Collaborations Project’, includes Sheeran’s recent single ‘I Don’t Care’ with Justin Bieber.

From midnight (May 24) fans were able to hear Sheeran, Chance The Rapper and PnB Rock’s new song ‘Cross Me’ as well as secure pre-orders of the new album. ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’ is released on July 12 via Asylum/Atlantic Records.

Now, Sheeran has released a new lyric video for the collaboration with Chance The Rapper which you can watch here:

The 15-song tracklist for the collaboration has been revealed, however the remaining guest spots are yet to be announced.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Sheeran said: “Before I was signed in 2011, I made an EP called No.5 Collaborations Project. Since then, I’ve always wanted to do another, so I started No.6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year.

“I’m a huge fan of all the artists I’ve collaborated with and it’s been a lot of fun to make.”

The musician’s recent collaboration with Justin Bieber went straight ton Number 1 in the UK when it was released on May 1o.

Sheeran’s 2019 world tour is set to hit Europe next month, eventually ending in August with six outdoor UK dates: two in Leeds’ Roundhay Park, and four at Ipswich’s Chantry Park.