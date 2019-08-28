Ed Sheeran announces “18 month break” after concluding mammoth world tour

"There is something very bittersweet about it."

Ed Sheeran has confirmed that he’ll be taking a well-deserved breather after a gruelling two year world tour.

The ‘Divide’ singer revealed the plans to fans at his last homecoming show at Ipswich’s Chantry Park on Monday evening. The show marked his final scheduled tour date and Ed explained that he’ll be spending more time with his wife Cherry Seaborn – who he married in December 2018.

Having performed a mammoth 280 shows since March 2017, Ed said: “As you may or may not know, I’ve been on the Divide tour for over two years now and this is the last day of the whole thing.

“There is something very bittersweet about it. I love that you guys are here and we are ending it in Ipswich. This is my last gig for probably 18 months.”

The tour has seen Sheeran playing some of his biggest shows to date – including a headline slot at Glastonbury and four nights at London’s Wembley Stadium.

“I was told before I came on that now at the end of this tour I’ve played to nine million people around the world. It is the biggest tour ever,” Ed explained.

“It’s been an emotional day for a lot of people backstage. It kind of feels like, in a weird way, that you’re breaking up with a girlfriend that you’ve been with for years. It sounds odd but it has been a long tour.”

Sheeran is also correct in calling it the “biggest tour ever” – the Divide tour secured that title after grossing more than $775.6 million from 8.9 million tickets sold around the globe. It now means that he’s beaten similar tours from the likes of Madonna, Coldplay, The Rolling Stones and U2.

Meanwhile, Sheeran is yet to respond after he was called a “clout-chaser” by Wiley. After unveiling his Stormzy collaboration ‘Take Me Back To London (remix)’ last week, the move looked to have irked Wiley – “the Godfather of Grime” – who has accused Sheeran of being a “clout chaser” by using one of the grime’s biggest stars to gain popularity.

In a Tweet posted on Saturday (August 24) that has since been deleted, Wiley wrote: “Don’t come to grime if your a clout chaser and a culture vulture stay away”.