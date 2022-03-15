Ed Sheeran announces 2023 Australia and New Zealand tour

Ed Sheeran has announced the Australia and New Zealand leg of his ‘+ – = ÷ x Tour’ – find tickets here.

The singer-songwriter will embark on the run of dates in February 2023 in support of his most recent studio album, ‘=’, which came out last October. It’ll mark his first trip Down Under since the record-breaking ‘÷’ tour in 2018.

Sheeran will kick off the stadium stint in Wellington, NZ on February 2 before making stop-offs in Auckland (February 10), Brisbane (17), Sydney (24), Melbourne (March 2), Adelaide (7) and Perth (12).

Tickets go on general sale next Wednesday (March 23), with a pre-sale due to go live on Monday (March 21). Purchase yours from here (sale times are staggered, see website for further info).

You can check out the official announcement video and tour poster below.

Meanwhile, Sheeran is set to perform a string of small warm-up shows ahead of his 2022 UK and Ireland stadium tour.

Yesterday (March 14) he was confirmed as one of the headliners for Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2022. He’ll perform at the Coventry event in May alongside the likes of Calvin Harris, Aitch and AJ Tracey.

In other news, Sheeran has been in court over the ongoing copyright case regarding his 2017 single ‘Shape Of You’. He and his co-writers, Johnny McDaid and Steve Mac, have been accused of lifting “particular lines and phrases” for the track from a song called ‘Oh Why’ by Sami Switch (aka Sami Chokri).

Choki told London’s High Court yesterday that he felt “belittled” by Sheeran’s lawyers. “I feel like I’ve been robbed by someone I respect, or respected,” he said.