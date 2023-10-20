Ed Sheeran announces 2024 ‘+ – = ÷ x’ Asia tour

Ed Sheeran has announced the cities, dates and venues for the highly anticipated Asia leg of his ‘+ – = ÷ x’ tour.

Ed Sheeran will hold a total of nine concerts across Asia, from January to March 2024. It’ll kick-off in late-January with two show in Japan, before heading to Taiwan and Southeast Asia in February. The singer will also play shows in Indonesia and The Philippines in early-March, before wrapping things up with a sole show in India.

Tour promoter AEG Asia has also announced that fellow English singer-songwriter Calum Scott will join Sheeran on the Asia tour dates, with more details including ticket prices set to be announced soon. The promoters have also warned that only tickets from authorised vendors will be considered valid.

The dates for Ed Sheeran’s 2024 ‘+ – = ÷ x’ Asia tour are:

JANUARY 2024

27 – Osaka, Japan, Kyocera Dome

31 – Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Dome



FEBRUARY 2024

03 – Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Kaohsiung National Stadium

10 – Bangkok, Thailand, Rajamangala Stadium

16 – Singapore, Singapore, National Stadium

24 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Bukit Jalil National Stadium

MARCH 2024

02 – Jakarta, Indonesia, Gelora Bung Karno Stadium

09 – Manila, The Philippines, SMDC Festival Grounds

16 – Mumbai, India, Mahalaxmi Race Course

It’s time to start thinking out loud because mathematical equations never looked so good 🤩 Ed Sheeran is taking the + – = ÷ x Tour, with special guest – Calum Scott, to Asia! More details to be revealed soon. Head to https://t.co/PHtRpgOaBU for more info!#MathematicsTour pic.twitter.com/EuMAiSnIxi — AEG Presents Asia (@aegpresentsasia) October 20, 2023

Sheeran recently released a live bonus version of his latest studio album ‘Autumn Variations’. Subtitled ‘(Fan Living Room Sessions)’, the project notably saw Sheeran recording live renditions of each of the album’s tracks in the homes of some of his fans.

“We did 14 houses over 2 days and it was such a fun way to meet fans but also record an entire live album,” Sheeran noted in a social media post, thanking fans for welcoming him despite giving “zero notice”. ‘Autumn Variations’ is Sheeran’s second album of 2023, following May’s ‘-’ (subtract).

In other news, BTS singer Jungkook has revealed that his upcoming debut album ‘Golden’ will feature a song written by Sheeran titled ‘Yes or No’. The star-studded album will also boast collaborations with French producer and rapper DJ Snake and Major Lazer among others, including a track written by Shawn Mendes titled ‘Hate You’.