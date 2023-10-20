NewsMusic News

Ed Sheeran announces 2024 ‘+ – = ÷ x’ Asia tour

English singer-songwriter Calum Scott will join Sheeran on the tour

By Scott Ng
Ed Sheeran performs at Amazon Music Live 2023.
Ed Sheeran performs at Amazon Music Live 2023. Credit: Jerritt Clark for Getty Images

Ed Sheeran has announced the cities, dates and venues for the highly anticipated Asia leg of his ‘+ – = ÷ x’ tour.

Ed Sheeran will hold a total of nine concerts across Asia, from January to March 2024. It’ll kick-off in late-January with two show in Japan, before heading to Taiwan and Southeast Asia in February. The singer will also play shows in Indonesia and The Philippines in early-March, before wrapping things up with a sole show in India.

Tour promoter AEG Asia has also announced that fellow English singer-songwriter Calum Scott will join Sheeran on the Asia tour dates, with more details including ticket prices set to be announced soon. The promoters have also warned that only tickets from authorised vendors will be considered valid.

The dates for Ed Sheeran’s 2024 ‘+ – = ÷ x’ Asia tour are:

Advertisement

JANUARY 2024
27 – Osaka, Japan, Kyocera Dome
31 – Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Dome

FEBRUARY 2024
03 – Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Kaohsiung National Stadium
10 – Bangkok, Thailand, Rajamangala Stadium
16 – Singapore, Singapore, National Stadium
24 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Bukit Jalil National Stadium

MARCH 2024
02 – Jakarta, Indonesia, Gelora Bung Karno Stadium
09 – Manila, The Philippines, SMDC Festival Grounds
16 – Mumbai, India, Mahalaxmi Race Course

Sheeran recently released a live bonus version of his latest studio album ‘Autumn Variations’. Subtitled ‘(Fan Living Room Sessions)’, the project notably saw Sheeran recording live renditions of each of the album’s tracks in the homes of some of his fans.

“We did 14 houses over 2 days and it was such a fun way to meet fans but also record an entire live album,” Sheeran noted in a social media post, thanking fans for welcoming him despite giving “zero notice”. ‘Autumn Variations’ is Sheeran’s second album of 2023, following May’s ‘-’ (subtract).

Advertisement

In other news, BTS singer Jungkook has revealed that his upcoming debut album ‘Golden’ will feature a song written by Sheeran titled ‘Yes or No’. The star-studded album will also boast collaborations with French producer and rapper DJ Snake and Major Lazer among others, including a track written by Shawn Mendes titled ‘Hate You’.

You May Like

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement