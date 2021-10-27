Ed Sheeran announces intimate London show this Christmas

Ed Sheeran has announced a one-off Christmas show in London – you can find all the details below.

The singer-songwriter, who releases his fourth album ‘=’ on Friday (October 29), will perform at St John at Hackney Church on December 13. Tickets are available to fans who pre-order Sheeran’s new record from his online store before 6pm GMT on November 3.

“Tickets are first come first served and not guaranteed,” an official listing reads. “If you have already ordered the album from the official store and reside in the UK you are automatically eligible and will receive a code.”

Advertisement

Billed as ‘Ed Sheeran’s Merry Christmas Gathering’, the intimate concert is in aid of the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation.

Just announced: Ed Sheeran's Merry Christmas Gathering 🎄

A one off show in support of the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation on the 13th of December.

For a chance to get access to buy tickets, pre-order '=' from the online store before November 3rd https://t.co/N6ztGZhmGn pic.twitter.com/uEUPY1M6WE — Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) October 27, 2021

The musician launched the ESSMF in 2019, aiming “to help young people under the age of 18, and living in Suffolk (UK), with small but useful grants to help with studying or playing music”.

The festive London show presents a rare opportunity to see Sheeran in a small venue (the church’s capacity is approximately 2000), with the singer due to perform four nights at the capital’s Wembley Stadium next summer.

Earlier this week, Sheeran previewed every song from the forthcoming ‘=’ on YouTube Shorts. He’s previously shared the singles ‘Bad Habits’, ‘Visiting Hours’ and ‘Shivers’.

Advertisement

Ed Sheeran’s manager Stuart Camp recently revealed that the star already has another record in the can. “The material is there and it won’t be another four-year wait, I can promise you,” he said.

“Ed already knows what the next album is. He’s already got a track-listing for it, and I will get that changed over the next 12 months.”