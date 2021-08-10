Ed Sheeran announces intimate London show to mark 10 years of debut album ‘+’

Ed Sheeran has announced an intimate show at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire next month to mark a decade since the release of his debut album ‘+’.

The pop giant will perform the record in its entirety on September 2, with fans able to purchase tickets via a ballot which can be accessed here.

The upcoming show at the 2000-capacity venue is a rare chance to see the stadium-filler in more intimate surroundings, and also marks Sheeran’s first headline gig since the end of his record-breaking ‘Divide Tour’ in August 2019.

“While I’ve been lucky enough to continue playing shows across the world, Shepherd’s Bush Empire is still really special to me,” said Sheeran.

“When I first set out in music, one of my main goals was to one day headline SBE and my first gig there is still one of my favourite shows that I’ve played. I can’t wait to get back and celebrate 10 years of ‘+’ with you.”

‘+’ was released on September 9, 2011, and has now sold over 13 million copies across the globe. The record also saw Sheeran win his first-ever BRIT Awards for ‘Best British Male Solo Artist’ and ‘British Breakthrough Act’.

It was also recently announced that Sheeran will join the likes of Nile Rodgers, Annie Lennox and other entertainment figures for the We For India: Saving Lives, Protecting Livelihoods livestream.

The virtual event will broadcast via Facebook at 7.30pm ET (3pm BST / 10am EDT) this Sunday (August 15) to raise funds for vital coronavirus missions in India. Viewers can donate money in real time via this link.