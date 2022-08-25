Ed Sheeran announces intimate London Union Chapel charity gig

Ed Sheeran has announced an intimate one-off concert in London to raise funds for mental health support charity Shout.

The ‘=’ singer-songwriter will perform at the 900-capacity Union Chapel in Islington on Tuesday, October 11 as part of the ‘Wellstock x For One Night Only’ event series.

Wellstock, an initiative created by Will Young, aims “to build platform to bring mental health awareness to the fore whilst also looking at fundraising and with an overview of acceptance, validation and blowing away the shame that can attach itself to feeling anything other than happy”.

Sheeran’s special acoustic show, which will kick off the series, is being put on in support of Shout, the UK’s first and only free, confidential 24/7 text messaging support service for anyone who is struggling to cope.

Fans’ only chance to attend the gig is by entering a charity prize draw and making a voluntary donation of £10 to the ‘For One Night Only’ fund that will be donated to Shout.

You can do so by texting “ED” to 84903 (texts will be charged at your standard network rate) or visiting the official ‘FONO’ website to enter online or by post. There are 300 pairs of tickets available in total.

Ed is excited to team up with @FONOevents, in partnership with @willyoung's Wellstock initiative, for a special one-off concert for mental health. Tickets can't be bought – to be there enter the charity prize draw, in aid of @GiveUsAShout https://t.co/vMu6ZMKWIl pic.twitter.com/AkBnUQLrdx — Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) August 25, 2022

The money raised will enable Shout to continue to provide life-saving support to more people in distress. All those who donate but are unsuccessful in securing a ticket will receive an exclusive video from the event instead.

No tickets will go sale for Sheeran’s concert or any future ‘For One Night Only’ events.

Sheeran said: “I am excited to announce that I have teamed up with ‘For One Night Only’ for this very special one-off concert. It’s the first in a series of events they’ll be creating and will be a brilliant night in an intimate and special venue.

“For One Night Only is holding the event in partnership with Will Young and his ‘Wellstock’ initiative and it will help to raise funds for the mental health service Shout, who are doing important work by providing free, 24/7 text support to thousands of people every day.”

The musician continued: “The conversation around mental health is such an important one. We all have mental health, we all need to talk about it and there is also a need to have places to go when we are struggling.”

Sheeran is currently on the European leg of his ‘+ – = ÷ x Tour’ (‘The Mathematics Tour’), having played a run of UK and Ireland stadium concerts earlier in 2022.

