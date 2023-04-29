Ed Sheeran announces intimate North American tour dates

Ed Sheeran has shared details of intimate North American tour dates, which take place amid his stadium tour.

The pop titan kicks off his ‘+ – = ÷ x Tour’ (‘Mathematics’ tour) in North America next month.

He will stage more intimate performances at 14 theatres and auditoriums across the US and Canada during the stadium shows. Ben Kweller will provide support for the majority of the small-scale shows.

A Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale is set for this Tuesday (May 2) at 10am local time via Ticketmaster. Registration is now ongoing until tomorrow (April 30). You can access that as well as purchase tickets when they go on sale here.

Ed Sheeran intimate North American tour dates 2023:

MAY

19 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall*

26 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle*

JUNE

02 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met*

16 – Toronto, ON @ History*

29 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre*

JULY

14 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

21 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium*

28 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre*

AUGUST

11 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre*

18 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre*

25 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

SEPTEMBER

01 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre*

15 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater*

22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium*

*Ben Kweller support

See the list of dates for Sheeran’s stadium shows in North America here.

Meanwhile, the musician is currently defending himself during an ongoing plagiarism trial that sees him accused of copying Marvin Gaye’s ‘Let’s Get It On’ for his track ‘Thinking Out Loud’. This week, lawyers claimed that Sheeran “confessed” to copying the track after mashing the two songs together during a live show.

Laughter reportedly broke out in the trail after the court was played an AI version of Marvin Gaye’s song ‘Let’s Get It On’.

Elsehwere, The National’s Aaron Dessner has also defended working with Sheeran on his upcoming album ‘–’, saying that he’s “tired of the ‘what’s cool?’ debate”.