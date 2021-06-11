Ed Sheeran announces new single ‘Bad Habits’ ahead of its arrival later this month

Ed Sheeran has confirmed he’ll return at the end of June with ‘Bad Habits’, his first solo single in almost four years.

The singer-songwriter will unveil the new track on June 25, marking his first solo record since ‘Happier’ in 2018.

Sheeran’s accompanying artwork also sees him dressed up as a vampire, which comes after he was seen wearing the sinister get-up for a video-shoot in South London earlier this year.

“I’ve been working away in the studio over recent months and I can’t wait for you to hear Bad Habits,” Sheeran said.

“I always aim to push myself and my music in new directions and hopefully you’ll hear that on the new single. Feels great to be back!”

The track will also receive its first live outing when Ed performs live from Ipswich Town’s Portman Road on June 25th for TikTok’s UEFA Euro 2020 show.

The upcoming set – directed by Ed’s long-term collaborator, Emil Nava, and streaming globally on TikTok (@edsheeran) from 9pm BST – will also include a host of fan favourites in addition to Ed’s first-ever live performance of the track.

Sheeran teased the new single last month, calling it “really different” during an interview with BBC Radio 1.

Speaking to presenter Jordan North ahead of his Big Weekend show, Sheeran said: “My first single was meant to be ready for now, and I was meant to be playing it at One Big Weekend.”

Giving some hints at what his next era might be like, he said: “I’m using a band for the first time and it feels like the next stage/ I’ve done band stuff before but only at the request of TV shows.”

He added that he’s “done the loop pedal thing for 15 years” and wanted to try something different. “What I felt were the weakest bits of the tour were some of the songs that needed a band,” he said.

Sheeran’s last solo album was 2017’s ‘Divide’, which spawned the hits ‘Shape Of You’ and ‘Galway Girl’. It also included the aforementioned ‘Happier’.

The star’s last project was 2019’s star-studded ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’ album, which saw him team up with the likes of Justin Bieber, Eminem, Camila Cabello, Cardi B and more.

It also featured Stormzy on the track ‘Take Me Back to London’, which reached Number One on the UK Singles Chart.