Ed Sheeran announces new warm up shows ahead of UK tour

Ed Sheeran has announced details of some new warm up shows ahead of his UK and European tour later this year.

Sheeran will play two gigs in Brighton, followed by five new London shows. Tickets are available here.

Speaking about the new dates, Sheeran said: “I’m going to be doing some warm up shows for my tour in the next few weeks.

“These are very low key shows where I get to try out all the new tunes before taking them into the stadiums. Some nights there will be mistakes. But that is where the fun starts.”

You can see the new dates, plus all the other dates of Sheeran’s upcoming tour, here:

MARCH 2022

21 – Electric Ballroom, London (new date)

22 – Electric Ballroom, London (new date)

23 – Electric Ballroom, London (new date)

25 – Concorde 2, Brighton (new date)

26 – Concorde 2, Brighton (new date)

31 – Alexandra Palace Theatre, London (new date)

APRIL 2022

1 – Alexandra Palace Theatre, London (new date)

23 – Croke Park, Dublin

24 – Croke Park, Dublin

28 – Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Cork

29 – Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Cork

MAY 2022

5 – Thomond Park, Limerick

6 – Thomond Park, Limerick

12 – Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast

13 – Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast

26 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff

27 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff

3 – Stadium of Light, Sunderland

4 – Stadium of Light, Sunderland

10 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

11 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

12 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

16 – Hampden Park, Glasgow

17 – Hampden Park, Glasgow

24 – Wembley Stadium, London

29 – Wembley Stadium, London

30 – Wembley Stadium, London

JULY 2022

1 – Wembley Stadium, London

7 – Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany

14 – Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands

15 – Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands

22 – King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium

29 – Stade De France, Paris, France

AUGUST 2022

4 – Øresundsparken, Copenhagen, Denmark

10 – Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden

20 – Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland

25 – PGE Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland

SEPTEMBER 2022

1 – Ernst Happel Stadium, Vienna, Austria

10 – Olympiastadion, Munich, Germany

16 – Letzigrund Stadion, Zurich, Switzerland

23 – Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany

On February 8, Sheeran teamed up with the metal group for a reworked version of his 2021 track ‘Bad Habits’ to open the BRIT Awards 2022.

The pair also teased a studio release of the song, after Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes shared a FaceTime call he had with Sheeran in which the pair discuss their live performance and an upcoming release of the song.

That version arrived earlier today (February 17), with the pair releasing an alternative studio version of ‘Bad Habits’.

Speaking about the new track, Sheeran said: “I really enjoyed the show last week and I think people will really like the new version. Excited to get it out.”

Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes added: “From receiving the email asking whether we’d like to open the brits with Ed Sheeran to us chatting and bouncing ideas to rehearsing and then performing and now releasing, this has needless to say been pretty mental.

“But we are all about pushing the boundaries of our own and other genres, so this felt like the perfect challenge.”

Released in June 2021, the original version of ‘Bad Habits’ spent 11 consecutive weeks at the top of the UK chart, becoming the longest-running consecutive Number One of last year.