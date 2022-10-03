Ed Sheeran announces North American ‘Mathematics’ tour for 2023

Ed Sheeran has shared details of a North American tour for 2023 – see dates below including how to buy tickets.

The pop star will bring his ongoing ‘Mathematics’ world tour to the US and Canada next year, with support from Khalid, Dylan, Rosa Linn, Cat Burns, Maisie Peters and Russ on differing dates. It’s in support of his latest album, 2021’s ‘=‘ and will also hear him play songs from his back catalogue.

Tickets go on general sale here next Friday (October 14) at 10am PT (6pm BST).

Advertisement

Fans can register for early access tickets here (registration closes this Sunday, October 9 at 10pm ET / 3am BST, Monday, October 10). Those with American Express cards can also get early access here from next Wednesday (October 12) at 12pm local time through to next Thursday (October 13) at 10pm local time.

Ed Sheeran ‘Mathematics’ North American tour dates 2023:

MAY

06 – AT&T Stadium Arlington, Texas, US *

13 – NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas, US *

20 – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida, US *

27 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, US *

JUNE

03 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US *

10 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, US *

17 – Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada ^

24 – FedExField, Landover, Maryland, US ^

JULY

01 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, US ^

08 – Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US ^

15 – Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan, US ^

22 – Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee, US @

29 – Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois, US @

AUGUST

05 – GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, US @

12 – U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota, US @

19 – Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado, US @

26 – Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington, US #

Advertisement

SEPTEMBER

02 – BC Place, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada #

09 – Allegiant Stadium Russ, Las Vegas, Nevada, US +

16 – Levi’s® Stadium, Santa Clara, California, US +

23 – SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California, US +

* = w/ Khalid and Dylan

^ = w/ Khalid and Rosa Linn

@ = w/ Khalid and Cat Burns

# = Khalid and Maisie Peters

+ = w/ Russ and Maisie Peters

In other news, Sheeran will enter his third set of court proceedings over his songwriting, with the musician set to face a jury trial following a suit from a stakeholder in the estate of Marvin Gaye‘s co-writer.

The ruling came last month (September 29) from Judge Louis Stanton, a senior district judge for the Southern District of New York. Per Billboard, the case will determine whether Sheeran’s hit single ‘Thinking Out Loud’ is in breach of copyright due to its similarities with Gaye’s 1973 single ‘Let’s Get It On’.

The suit came from Structured Asset Sales, a company that owns a stake in the copyrights of the estate of Ed Townsend – a co-writer on ‘Let’s Get It On’. It was originally filed back in 2016, with a decision regarding jury involvement coming in 2019.