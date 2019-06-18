Ed Sheeran announces tracklisting and special guests for new album ‘No.6 Collaborators Project’

Cardi B, Travis Scott, Bruno Mars, and more will appear on the record

Ed Sheeran has announced the full track listing and guest appearances for his new album, ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’.

The pop star has already released two tracks from the record – the Justin Bieber-featuring ‘I Don’t Care’ and ‘Cross Me’, which stars Chance The Rapper.

Now, just under a month before the album is due for release (July 12), Sheeran has revealed who else will join him on the record. Cardi B, Travis Scott, Skrillex, and Stormzy are all set to feature, while one song, ‘Remember The Name’, will boast contributions from both Eminem and 50 Cent.

In a press release, Sheeran said: “I’m a huge fan of all of the artists I worked with on the album. Whether I’ve been following them since the beginning of their careers, or had their albums on repeat, they’re artists that inspire me and all bring something special to each track. Can’t wait for you to hear it!”

The full tracklisting for ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’ is as follows:



‘Beautiful People’ feat. Khalid

‘South Of The Border’ feat. Camila Cabello and Cardi B

‘Cross Me’ feat. Chance The Rapper and PnB Rock

‘Take Me Back To London’ feat. Stormzy

‘Best Part Of Me’ feat. Yebba

‘I Don’t Care’ with Justin Bieber

‘Antisocial’ with Travis Scott

‘Remember The Name’ feat. Eminem and 50 Cent

‘Feels’ feat. Young Thug and J Hus

‘Put It All On Me’ feat. Ella Mai

‘Nothing On You’ feat. Paulo Londra and Dave

‘I Don’t Want Your Money’ feat. H.E.R.

‘1000 Nights’ feat. Meek Mill and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

‘Way To Break My Heart’ feat. Skrillex

‘Blow’ with Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton

Earlier this month, Sheeran revealed he was launching his own tomato ketchup, in collaboration with Heinz. Dubbed “Edchup”, the bottle features a smiling tomato with the star’s face on.

The singer-songwriter will bring his world tour to the UK for six outdoor shows in August, featuring two gigs in Leeds’ Roundhay Park and four at Ipswich’s Chantry Park.