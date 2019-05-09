Ed Sheeran beats Adele on Sunday Times rich list after doubling his wealth

He's worth a pretty penny...

Ed Sheeran has beaten Adele on the latest edition of the Sunday Times rich list after doubling his wealth in a single year.

The ‘Shape of You’ singer is now worth a cool £160 million after doubling his £80 million fortune in 2018. It now means that he surpasses Adele, who is worth £150 million.

While Adele still reigns supreme as the wealthiest female recording artist and sits at number 22 on the rich list overall, Ed is now ahead at 17.

The list also sees Stormzy’s emergence for the first time, with the grime star said to be worth £16 million.

But it is still dominated by veteran icons, with Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber’s eye-watering £820 million fortune topping the list.

He’s closely followed in the top five by Sir Paul McCartney (£750m), U2 (£583m), Elton John (£320m) and Sir Mick Jagger (£275m).

Despite going on hiatus in 2015, One Direction still control the list of the wealthiest young musicians – with Harry Styles and Niall Horan taking the second and third spots respectively. Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik all trailed behind at fixth, sixth and seventh.

Ed’s fortune will no doubt grow at the end of this week, as he prepares to unveil a new duet with Justin Bieber.

The pair will collaborate on ‘I Don’t Care’, marking the first time that they’ve performed on a track together.

Sheeran will also conclude his huge Divide World Tour with a string of massive homecoming shows in Yorkshire and Suffolk this summer.