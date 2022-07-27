Ed Sheeran becomes first artist to hit 100million followers on Spotify

Ed Sheeran has hit a milestone streaming record, becoming the first artist to ever hit 100million followers on Spotify.

The English singer-songwriter has taken to Twitter today (July 27), sharing a video in which he shows off a white t-shirt that was sent to him by the streaming service that reads “ASK ME ABOUT MY 100 MILLION SPOTIFY FOLLOWERS” in all-caps. In the clip, shot before a show on Sheeran’s current stadium tour, Sheeran comedically goes up to disinterested staff at the venue in order to get their attention with the shirt.

The only person in the video who gives a positive response is singer Maisie Peters, Sheeran’s current support act, who replies: “Well done, Ed Sheeran!” Peters then gives Sheeran a hug. Watch the video below:

Sheeran is now the most-followed artist on the streaming service, ahead of Ariana Grande (81.64million), Billie Eilish (66.18m), Drake (65.40m) and Justin Bieber (63.49m). Sheeran was also the first artist to hit 50 million followers on Spotify in March of 2020, and is the the most streamed artist on the platform overall – with an average of 81.20 million monthly listeners.

The achievement is the latest in a series of ongoing successes for the English artist, who is responsible for two of the 10 biggest singles on the UK charts thus far in 2022 – his own ‘Bad Habits’ at Number Four, and his Fireboy DML collaboration ‘Peru’ at Number Two.

Sheeran also recently made a surprise appearance at the Latitude festival as a guest of Snow Patrol, joining the band for a cover of ‘Bad Habits’ and their own song ‘Just Say Yes’.