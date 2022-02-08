Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon team up to open the BRIT Awards 2022

Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon opened the BRIT Awards 2022 tonight (February 8) with an unlikely new version of the former’s ‘Bad Habits’.

The track was the first single to be taken from Sheeran’s 2021 album ‘=’ and topped the Official UK Singles Chart for 11 consecutive weeks.

Taking to the stage to kick off this year’s BRITs, Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon delivered an amped-up version of the hit, complete with an array of dancers, some of whom hung from wires and spun around above the stage. BMTH frontman Oli Sykes put his own spin on the song with his adopted verses delivered in his trademark growl.

Sheeran will perform again later in the ceremony. Other performers due to take the stage include Dave, Little Simz, Sam Fender, Adele and Liam Gallagher.

can confirm this @edsheeran x @bmthofficial show opener is everything i wanted and somehow even more #BRITs Watch now: https://t.co/ctmwJX9jb3 pic.twitter.com/Nw0LibmS7m — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 8, 2022

“Ed Sheeran & Bring me the Horizon is a mix I did not know I needed,” one Twitter user wrote after the performance ended.

Ed Sheeran & Bring me the Horizon is a mix I did not know I needed #BRITs — jessica (@jessgregory_x) February 8, 2022

“@edsheeran and @bmthofficial collating on the #brits I’m impressed,” another said. “Love it and this needs to be a release.”

@edsheeran and @bmthofficial collabing on the #brits I'm impressed…love it and this needs to be a release — Emma:) (@Emmaaaaaa90) February 8, 2022

“ed sheeran und oliver sykes opening the brits singing bad habits is not how i saw tonight going but here we are and it’s lit,” said another. See more reactions below.

ed sheeran und oliver sykes opening the brits singing bad habits is not how i saw tonight going but here we are and it’s lit — schlots (acapella version) (@sockenpolizei) February 8, 2022

#BRITs Did I rlly just watch BMTH open the Brits with Ed Sheeran???😮 — katharina (@kathatommo) February 8, 2022

How can we make Ed Sheeran bearable the Brits asked? Just add BMTH, guwaaaan Sheffield — Nicole 🌼 (@kneecoal_) February 8, 2022

Did anyone else have Oli Sykes screaming with Ed Sheeran at the Brits on the 2022 bingo card? — Nicole (@nicolebuzzx) February 8, 2022

Adele, Little Simz, Dave and Ed Sheeran led the nominations going into the BRIT Awards 2022 with four nods apiece. Holly Humberstone was named the recipient of the Rising Star Award in the weeks before the ceremony, while the first award of the night was handed out to Adele for ‘Easy On Me’ for Song Of The Year. Keep up with all of the winners as they happen here.

This year’s BRIT Awards nominations list features the most female nominees in over a decade. Across the 13 categories, 18 female artists or all-women groups were nominated – just a few short of the 22 female acts who were given nods in 2010.