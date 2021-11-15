Ed Sheeran, BTS and Yungblud win at the 2021 MTV EMAs

Ed Sheeran, BTS and Yungblud were among the big winners at last night’s (November 14) MTV EMAs in Budapest – see the full list of winners below.

The awards were held in person for the first time since 2019 on Sunday night in the Hungarian capital, with the ceremony hosted by Saweetie.

The 2021 EMAs were being held to support the LGBTQ+ community, and organisers defended the decision to host them in Budapest despite recent anti-LGBTQ+ legislation being passed in Hungary.

The biggest winners of the night were BTS, with the K-pop group winning the Best Pop, Best Group, Best K-Pop and Biggest Fans awards.

Sheeran, meanwhile, won both Best Artist and Best Song (‘Bad Habits’), with Best Rock going to Eurovision winners Måneskin and Best Alternative going to Yungblud.

In his speech, Yungblud said: “If you are out there and you feel you cannot be who you are – you can be. Keep fighting, keep being brilliant.”

Other winners on the night included Lil Nas X (Best Video for ‘Montero (Call Me by Your Name)’), Doja Cat and SZA (Best Collaboration for ‘Kiss Me More’), the night’s host, Saweetie (Best New), Taylor Swift (Best US Act) and Billie Eilish (Video For Good for ‘Your Power’).

See the full list of 2021 MTV EMAs winners below:

Best Artist: Ed Sheeran

Best Pop: BTS

Best Song: Ed Sheeran – ‘Bad Habits’

Best Video: Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me by Your Name)’

Best Collaboration: Doja Cat ft. SZA – ‘Kiss Me More’

Best New: Saweetie

Best Electronic: David Guetta

Best Rock: Måneskin

Best Alternative: Yungblud

Best Latin: Maluma

Best Hip-hop: Nicki Minaj

Best K-pop: BTS

Best Group: BTS

Best Push: Olivia Rodrigo

Biggest fans: BTS

Video For Good: Billie Eilish – ‘Your Power’

Best US Act: Taylor Swift

Generation Change Award: Amir Ashour, Matthew Blaise, Sage Dolan-Sandrino, Erika Hilton and Viktória Radványi

The night also featured performances from Sheeran, Yungblud, Måneskin, Kim Petras and more.