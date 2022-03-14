Ed Sheeran, Calvin Harris and more announced for Radio 1’s Big Weekend

The first acts performing at this year’s Radio 1’s Big Weekend have been announced.

READ MORE: 20 festivals to look forward to in 2022

Ed Sheeran, Calvin Harris, Aitch, AJ Tracey, Anne Marie, Central Cee, Joel Corry and Yungblud are all set to perform on the main stage on Saturday, May 28 in Coventry.

The BBC Music Introducing Stage will welcome Artemas, Celina Sharma, Deyah, Jordan MacKampa, Tamera, Thomas Headon, USNA and Willow Kayne on Saturday and Alfie Indra, Crawlers, Danniella Dee, Hope Tala, Lizzie Esau, Piri & Tommy, Queen Millz and Sad Night Dynamite on Sunday (May 29).

Advertisement

It was announced last November last year that Radio 1’s Big Weekend would return in 2022 from May 27-29 after a two-year break. The annual event was held virtually in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-enforced restrictions.

The 2019 edition of Big Weekend took place in Middlesbrough, with performances coming from Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, The 1975, Foals, Vampire Weekend and more.

Both Ed Sheeran and Anne Marie have told Radio 1 they “can’t wait” to perform at the festival (via BBC), with Sheeran adding: “See you all there!”

More names will be revealed in due course, along with the main stage acts for the Sunday edition.

There are 8,000 tickets available to purchase for Friday and 39,500 tickets available to purchase, per day for Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are on sale from 8.30am on Friday, March 18. Find out more here.

Advertisement

In other news, Calvin Harris was recently announced on the line-up for the inaugural edition of the Munich festival SUPERBLOOM.

He joins the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, David Guetta, Macklemore, Stromae, Years & Years and more at the Olympiapark and Olympiastadion München in Munich, Germany across two days, September 3-4.

You can find out more information about SUPERBLOOM 2022 by heading here, while tickets are on sale now from here.