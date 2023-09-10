Ed Sheeran cancels Las Vegas gig at last minute due to production issues

Ed Sheeran cancelled his gig in Las Vegas last night (September 9) just hours before stage time due to production issues.

Sheeran is currently on the North American leg of his ‘+ – = ÷ x Tour’ (‘Mathematics’ tour)‘, and was set to play the Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night.

After the venue warned fans that the show was set to be “significantly delayed,” it ended up being cancelled altogether, with Sheeran taking to Instagram to explain.

“I can’t believe I’m typing this but there’s been some challenges encountered during the load in of our vegas show,” he wrote. “It’s impossible to go forward with the show.

“I’m so sorry. I know everyone has travelled in for this and I wish I could change it.

“The gig will be postponed to Saturday October 28th and all purchased tickets will be valid for that date. I’m so, so sorry.”

The tour will now conclude with the rescheduled Vegas show, after planned gigs in California across the next two weekends.

See the remaining gigs of the tour below.

SEPTEMBER 2023

16 – Levi’s® Stadium, Santa Clara, California, US

23 – SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California, US

28 – Allegiant Stadium Russ, Las Vegas, Nevada, US



Following the tour, Sheeran announced this week that he will play two special gigs at London’s Royal Albert Hall, where he’ll perform his new album ‘Autumn Variations’ in full.

Sheeran will release his second new album of 2023 on September 29 via his own Gingerbread Man Records and. Like May LP ‘Subtract’, it was produced by The National‘s Aaron Dessner.

The shows will take place on November 18-19, and see Sheeran performing with a live band and string section.