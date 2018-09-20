Ed Sheeran confirmed as first headliner of Sziget 2019

Are you Hungary for Ed?

Ed Sheeran is the first headliner to be announced for next year’s edition of Sziget Festival.

Known by many festival-goers as “Europe’s answer to Glastonbury”, this summer saw the massive Hungary event attended by 565,000 punters, as Sziget welcomed headliners Kendrick Lamar, Gorillaz, Lana Del Rey, Mumford & Sons, Dua Lipa, Kygo and Arctic Monkeys among the 1000+ artists to perform.

Now, off the back of yet more runaway success with his huge third album ‘÷’, Sheeran will be heading to Budapest next year to headline the Island festival.

Sziget returns in 2019 between August 7-13. Tickets are on sale from October 1 and will be available here.

Meanwhile, today saw Sheeran announce even more UK shows for next year.

On August 16 and 17, he’ll play two shows at Leeds Roundhay Park, less than a hour from where the singer was born in Halifax, West Yorkshire.

He’ll then head to Suffolk on August 23 and 24 for two shows at Ipswich’s Chantry Park – only 30 minutes from where he grew up in the town of Framlingham.

Tickets will go on sale from September 27 at 10am and will be available here.

While admitting that he is “dying” to collaborate with Drake, Sheeran has also began work on his “experimental” fourth album.