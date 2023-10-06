Ed Sheeran confirms he has his own grave in his back garden: “People think it’s really weird”

Ed Sheeran has revealed that he has his own grave in his back garden.

In a new interview with GQ, Sheeran was asked about rumours that a crypt had been built on his £4million estate.

The 16-acre estate, which has been dubbed ‘Sheeranville’, is located near Framlingham, Suffolk. Over the years, the singer-songwriter has renovated the estate to include its own pub conversion, a luxury treehouse, and a heart-shaped pond.

In response, Sheeran clarified: “I wouldn’t say it’s a crypt.” The interview revealed that a chapel had been built, which Sheeran uses to host friends’ weddings and mourn the loss of people in his life. The singer has previously shared his struggles dealing with the deaths of his close friends, DJ Jamal Edwards and Australian cricketer Shane Warne.

Upon construction, Sheeran felt the chapel was so beautiful that he wanted to be buried there. “It’s a hole that’s dug in the ground with a bit of stone over it, so whenever the day comes and I pass away, I get to go in there,” he explained.

“People think it’s really weird and really morbid, but I’ve had friends die without wills, and no one knows what to do.”

It was previously reported that proposals had been submitted to the Dennington Parish Council in December 2021 to build a burial space. The 2.7m by 1.8m plot, roughly the size of a double grave, would be at the back of the building, underneath a slab in the floor.

Last week (September 29), Sheeran released his latest album ‘Autumn Variations’. Inspired by Edward Elgar’s Enigma Variations, each song on the record is inspired by one of the star’s friends. In a two-star review, NME said ‘Autumn Variations’ is “akin to aimlessly swiping through Instagram, blurry snaps of followers’ leafy happenings whizzing past in a distracted daze.”

This Monday (October 2), he also released a live album of ‘Autumn Variations’, recording each song in a fan’s house. The singer had previously announced in September that he had surprised fans by turning up at their doorstep to perform a song from the album, taking place in 14 houses over two days. He wrote on social media: “Thank you to all the fans who let us in with zero notice!”