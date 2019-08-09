Ed Sheeran and friends ride through London in ‘Nothing on You’ music video

The latest visual from ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’

Ed Sheeran has dropped off the music video for ‘Nothing on You’, his joint effort with Dave and Argentine rapper Paulo Londra from his latest album ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’.

The visual itself is pretty effortless: produced by SBTV, the clip follows Sheeran, Londra and Dave as they ride through the streets of London on their bicycles in the dark of night. They take turns contemplating love, exchanging lust-filled verses that wonder out loud if it’s worth pursuing their romantic interests. Shots of the trio performing the moody song in a warehouse and next to massive shipping containers are interspersed throughout. Check it out below.

Sheeran’s latest offering, ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’, arrived in July. The 15-track project is the star-studded follow-up to his 2011 EP, ‘No.5 Collaborations Project’, and features contributions from Eminem, 50 Cent, Justin Bieber, Stormzy and Skrillex, among others.

Prior to ‘Nothing on You’, he had previously released music videos for the songs ‘Beautiful People’ with Khalid and ‘Antisocial’ featuring Travis Scott.

In a three-star review of the singer’s latest record, NME‘s Nick Levine said: “In 10 years’ time, ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’, a testament to Sheeran’s songwriting skills and well-honed ‘everybro’ persona, could be the perfect time capsule of what pop was in 2019.”