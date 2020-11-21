Ed Sheeran has donated £10,000 to the hospital that cared for his late grandmother.

The pop star gave the money to Aldeburgh Hospital League Of Friends to put towards buying musical instruments for dementia patients and those with special needs and audiovisual disabilities, according to The Sun.

The donation came from Sheeran’s charity The Framlingham Foundation Trust, which was set up to help schools and other good causes in his home county of Suffolk.

Advertisement

An annual report filed by the charity revealed: “A donation to Aldeburgh Hospital League of Friends ‘Sensory Garden Project’ was given to assist with the purchase of outdoor musical instruments for the rehabilitation and recuperation of patients.

“Such patients include day centre clients, dementia patients and those with special needs and sensory disabilities in the community.”

Sheeran discussed his late grandmother in an essay he penned for the book Dear NHS: 100 Stories to Say Thank You, which also features contributions from Paul McCartney, Ricky Gervais, Emilia Clarke, Charlie Brooker and Daisy May Cooper.

“I was lucky enough not to be on tour during my grandmother’s final months, and because I lived locally I was able to visit her every few days,” he wrote. “The care she received was incredible; the people who worked there so lovely, compassionate, funny and caring.”

He continued: “When she passed away I wrote a song called Supermarket Flowers about the situation. The verse lyrics are about packing up her room at that hospital.

“Me and my family became very close to the nurses who worked there and my mum is still in touch with them now. I see them from time to time when I’m in the area and it’s like meeting old friends.”

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Sheeran donated £170,000 to his former school to provide key equipment for students.

The singer attended Thomas Mills School in Framlingham, Suffolk and is said to have donated the huge sum in a bid to help other pupils achieve success.