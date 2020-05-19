Ed Sheeran donates £170,000 to provide equipment for his former school

Ed Sheeran has donated £170,000 to his former school to provide key equipment for students.

The singer attended Thomas Mills School in Framlingham, Suffolk and is said to have donated the huge sum in a bid to help other pupils achieve success.

The donations, which have been made over a two-year period via the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation, reportedly helped the school to purchase items such as MacBooks, cameras and a photography darkroom.

A report from the charity’s trustees revealed: “Following grants to Thomas Mills School, this has enabled them to successfully upgrade their Art, IT and Music rooms for students to improve their educational performance.

“Soundproofing, a new photography studio and several high-end composition and recording software programs have been purchased and installed.”

School director of music Richard Hanley said: “Pupils and staff at this school are fortunate to have a benefactor who knows and appreciates the value of the arts in education, how important they are and how they can indeed change lives.”

Sheeran’s generosity has also extended to a local primary school, which received a £10,000 donation, while a further £10,000 went to the Aldeburgh Hospital League of Friends.

The singer also recently surprised primary school students with a music lesson in lockdown, delivered via video call.

He reportedly took part in a Zoom call as a surprise for students at Ecclesbourne Primary School in Thornton Heath, south London, which was organised by the school’s music director Timothy Spoerer.

Sheeran, who was recently praised for refusing to furlough staff at his London bar, also recently topped the Sunday Times Rich List for young musicians for the second year running.

He saw his wealth jump by £40 million over the last year to reach £200 million overall, cementing his position as the richest musician in the UK aged 30 or under.