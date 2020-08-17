A rare copy of Ed Sheeran‘s first ever demo has been put up for auction at £10,000.

The singer wrote and recorded the ‘Spinning Man’ CD when he was just 13, featuring samples of his early years before he went on to become one of the biggest stars on the planet.

He later admitted that 19 of the demos are in his possession because he didn’t want anyone to “get hold of a copy.”

Advertisement

But one lone disc has been discovered in a drawer after Sheeran gifted a copy to a friend of his relatives while staying at their house when he was busking in his teenage years.

“My brother put it in a drawer and forgot about it,” the friends’ brother, Kevin – who did not disclose his surname – told PA.

“At the time Ed Sheeran was this just this wee, ginger-haired busker and he thought nothing of it. He didn’t realise he would go on to be one of the world’s biggest pop stars.”

Writing in his book Ed Sheeran: A Visual Journey, the singer previously confessed that he wrote the songs when he experienced heartbreak for the first time.

Advertisement

“In 2004, I made my very first album, ‘Spinning Man’, named after a picture that my dad had,’ he said.

“I burnt the CDs myself and made the covers. There were 14 songs, and they were all songs that rhymed. One lyric went: ‘I’m a typical average teen if you know what I mean’.

“There are probably 20 copies of ‘Spinning Man’ in existence, and I have 19 of them. I don’t want anyone else to get hold of a copy.”

Fans can access the auction here.

Earlier this year, Sheeran was praised after he donated £170,000 to his former school to provide key equipment for students.

The singer attended Thomas Mills School in Framlingham, Suffolk and is said to have donated the huge sum in a bid to help other pupils achieve success.

The donations, which have been made over a two-year period via the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation, reportedly helped the school to purchase items such as MacBooks, cameras and a photography darkroom.