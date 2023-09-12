Watch Ed Sheeran gatecrash Las Vegas wedding to perform ‘Magical’

Ed Sheeran has performed at a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas, serenading the couple with his as-yet unreleased song ‘Magical’.

The singer shared his attendance to the event in an Instagram post uploaded yesterday (September 11), revealing that he “crashed [the] wedding” ceremony of Jordan and Carter Lindenfield. The clip shows the pair preparing to make their vows before Sheeran interrupts proceedings with a rendition of ‘Magical’, much to the couple’s surprise.

“Thank you for the most magical day of our lives,” Jordan Lindenfield wrote in the video’s comment section. “We’ll truly never forget this or the wedding advice you gave us.” In her own post, Lindenfield said the newlyweds were “still processing what an unforgettable moment this was”.

Advertisement

Sheeran was visiting Vegas to perform as part of his ongoing ‘+ – = ÷ x Tour’ (‘Mathematics’ tour)‘, though the Allegiant Stadium show was later postponed due to safety concerns around the venue’s flooring. “It’s impossible to go forward with the show,” Sheeran wrote when announcing the postponement, “I’m so sorry.”

‘Magical’ will form part of the tracklist of Sheeran’s forthcoming seventh studio album ‘Autumn Variations’. The project, produced by The National‘s Aaron Dessner and set for release on September 29, will mark the singer’s second album of 2023 following the release of ‘- (Subtract)’ in May.

Last week, Sheeran announced plans to perform the entire tracklist of ‘Autumn Variations’ during his shows at the London Royal Albert Hall in November. “Last autumn, I found that my friends and I were going through so many life changes,” Sheeran said of the impetus behind ‘Autumn Variations’ in a press statement.

“I wrote songs, some from their perspectives, some from mine, to capture how they and I viewed the world at that time.”

Sheeran’s wedding set is the latest in a string of impromptu gigs performed by the singer amongst the general public, having appeared outside a Minneapolis LEGO store for a rendition of ‘Lego House’ last month.

Advertisement

Prior to that, the singer joined a viral subway singer for a surprise duet of his song ‘Eyes Closed’, and appeared at an Ibiza night club to cover songs by Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys.