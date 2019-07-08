Rock on

Ed Sheeran has dropped the gender-flipped video for his song ‘BLOW’, featuring Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton.

In the clip, the three singers have been replaced by young women who perform the song at Los Angeles’ legendary Viper Room club.

The three lead singers put on a raucous show. Former America’s Next Top Model contestant Cherish Waters plays Sheeran’s part, while model/actress Jordan Kelly DeBarge channels Stapleton and Just Add Magic star Cheyenne Haynes takes on Mars’ role.

The rock-heavy single, which was produced by Mars, is taken from Sheeran’s forthcoming ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’ released this Friday (July 12). It boasts a star-studded tracklist featuring collaborations with Cardi B, Justin Bieber, Travis Scott, Khalid, Stormzy, Eminem, and many more.

‘I Don’t Care’, Sheeran’s recent collaboration with Bieber, has been the Number One single in the UK for eight weeks. To date, the song has amassed more than 800 million streams worldwide.

Sheeran is currently on a European tour, which includes seven UK dates. He plays at Live At The Haymarket on July 14, two gigs at Leeds Roundhay Park on August 16-17, and finishes the tour with a homecoming run of concerts at Ipswich’s Chantry Park on August 23-26.