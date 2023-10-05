Ed Sheeran gets serenaded by his hometown soccer team

Ed Sheeran received a surprise from his hometown soccer team, the Ipswich Town Football Club, as they serenaded him with ‘Perfect’ in the team locker room – watch footage of the moment below.

Earlier this week, Sheeran attended the game between Ipswich and Hull, in which Ipswich beat our their opponents 3-0. While the celebrations for the team were a sight to behold, the Ipswich Town Football Club had their own plans in their locker room.

Following the end of the game, Ed Sheeran joined the team in the locker room for a round of celebrations, but was surprised when he was serenaded by his hometown team who sang ‘Perfect’ to him.

Watch Ed Sheeran’s sheepish reaction to the serenade below.

Elsewhere before the celebrations, Sheeran was gifted a soccer t-shirt, which he signed on air and donated to Town TV along with a signed guitar.

In other news, Sheeran has just released a live bonus version of his latest studio album ‘Autumn Variations’. Subtitled ‘(Fan Living Room Sessions)’, the project features live renditions of each song on the LP, recorded and performed live from the homes of 14 of his fans.

In a two-star review of ‘Autumn Variations’ , his second album of the year following ‘-‘ (subtract), NME said the album “isn’t a flying start to this next phase of [Sheeran’s] catalogue” and “is akin to aimlessly swiping through Instagram, blurry snaps of followers’ leafy happenings whizzing past in a distracted daze”.