Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and Adele named among richest Brits under 35

Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and Adele have been included on the Sunday Times Rich List – named as some of the UK’s richest people under the age of 35.

Released earlier today (May 19), the list counts down the 35 richest people under the age of 35 in the UK. Among sporting legends, including Rory McIlroy and Anthony Joshua, actors and entrepreneurs, three British musicians are also featured.

These are pop icons Ed Sheeran, Adele and Harry Styles, who are all listed as having an estimated wealth of more than £150million.

All having experienced enormous success across the globe, Sheeran – aged 32 – has the highest ranking out of the three musical acts. He is placed in the Number Seven spot with a reported fortune of £300million.

This fortune would have been aided by the release of the ‘Shape Of You’ singer’s latest album, ‘-’ (‘Subtract’), which was released earlier this month and has already become the fastest-selling album of 2023.

Adele is named as being in ninth place on the list. Now aged 35, the London-born singer is estimated to have £165million to her name, having sold over 100million albums worldwide. The latest of which was ‘30’, her fourth studio LP which was released back in November 2021.

This March, the ‘Rolling In The Deep’ star announced that her ‘Weekends With Adele’ shows in Las Vegas would be extended. As reported by the BBC, this US residency is set to see her earn £500,000 per show.

Styles is also featured in the list by the Sunday Times, with the 29-year-old having a reported wealth of £150million. The solo artist and former One Direction star earned the title of biggest-selling UK album of last year with his third studio effort ‘Harry’s House’, which came out in May 2022.

Stars of the Harry Potter film series, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, also appear on the 35 Under 35 Rich List. Both aged 33, Radcliffe and Watson are said to have fortunes of £92million and £62million, respectively.

While they boast upwards of over £60million, none are quite wealthy enough to be listed on the publication’s main Rich List, which has a starting point of £350million. This year’s list is topped by Gopi Hinduja and family – entrepreneurs who own numerous businesses globally and have a combined wealth of £35billion.

Also featured on the main list is the newly-crowned King Charles III, who is ranked in the 263 spot with £600million, Richard Branson (£2.4billion), UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (£529million) and Harry Potter author JK Rowling (£875million).

For the latter, her fortune has risen by £25million compared to 2022. This is still likely to rise, however, as the writer is in talks with HBO, planning to make her Harry Potter novels into a television series.